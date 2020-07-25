A Perfect Night At Fenway As Red Sox Roll Over Orioles On Opening DayBaseball -- real baseball -- returned to Boston on Friday. The Red Sox celebrated appropriately.

NFL Training Camps Will Open On Time After League, Union Agree On COVID-19 PlansOn Thursday, negotiations between the NFL and the NFLPA got a little bit ugly. By Friday, though, everything was smoothed over, paving the way for football to begin.

Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr., Alex Verdugo Kneel For National Anthem On Opening DayPrior to the first game of the MLB season in Boston, the Red Sox dedicated their pregame ceremony to the ongoing push for social justice in America.

Red Sox Opening Day Lineup: J.D. Martinez Batting 2nd Against OriolesFor the first time in 2020, we have a Red Sox lineup for a real baseball game.

NBA Will Have 'Virtual Fans' At Games In OrlandoFans obviously won't be able to attend games inside the NBA bubble in Orlando in person. But the league is giving them a chance to be part of the fun virtually.