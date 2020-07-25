Comments
SCITUATE (CBS) — A 67-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on Route 3A in Scituate around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Howard Colby, of Marshfield, was biking at the time of the crash, Mass. State Police said.
First responders rendered medical aid before Colby was rushed to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Colby was hit from behind by a Mercedes Marquis driven by a 94-year-old man, according to State Police.
The driver stopped and was also taken to South Shore Hospital for evaluation. His identity has not been made public at his time.