Comments
NANTUCKET (CBS) – Nantucket is seeing a spike in Coronavirus cases, with nine new cases in the last eight days.
Officials at Nantucket Cottage Hospital are attributing the recent spike to increased testing and the arrival of summer visitors. The hospital has reported more cases in approximately the last month than in the months of March, April and May, as well as part of June.
The hospital has seen 24 new coronavirus cases since June 22. The hospital has had a total of 38 positive tests since it began tracking the data in March.
The hospital has performed 3,418 tests in total and as of Friday had 194 tests still waiting for results.