Here Comes The Weirdest Red Sox Season EverAn odd baseball season is underway, with a lot more unknowns than certainties for both MLB and the Boston Red Sox.

Tyreek Hill Adds To Chiefs' Dynasty Delusions, Predicts Seven Super Bowls For Kansas CityThe Chiefs won a Super Bowl. Apparently they believe it's the first of seven championships.

Houston Dash Head Coach James Clarkson On NWSL Challenge Cup Final: 'Our Feet Are Definitely On The Ground, There's A Real Focus In The Group'The Dash head coach discusses the team's performance in the Challenge Cup and how they're feeling heading into the franchise's first ever final appearance.

Red Sox Say Governor Charlie Baker Will NOT Throw Out First Pitch At Opening DayIt wouldn't be Opening Day at Fenway Park without a ceremonial first pitch.

Roche: Expect Anything In This Wild 2020 Red Sox SeasonExpect the unexpected? No, expect ANYTHING in this wild and wacky 2020 baseball season.