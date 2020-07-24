NBA Will Have 'Virtual Fans' At Games In OrlandoFans obviously won't be able to attend games inside the NBA bubble in Orlando in person. But the league is giving them a chance to be part of the fun virtually.

Blue Jays To Play In Buffalo During 2020 SeasonThe displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic.

Cam Newton's Former Coach Likes QB's Fit With Josh McDaniels In New EnglandIf Cam Newton is healthy and back to being Cam Newton, then the quarterback and the New England Patriots could do some pretty spectacular things together. Just ask Newton's former head coach, Ron Rivera.

Celtics Eager To Find Out What They Can Be Entering NBA RestartBefore the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NBA to pause its season in March, the Celtics were a team still trying to figure out what it could be.

Here's What NHL Games Will Look And Sound Like When Hockey ReturnsWhile there's no exact correct way to accomplish that goal, the NHL announced its plans for game presentation in a way that should make the experience a bit less eerie for viewers at home.