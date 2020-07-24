HINGHAM (CBS) — The Hingham Fire Department is removing their Thin Blue Line flags which were being displayed leading up to the anniversary of Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna‘s death.

The department said while they bought the flags to show support for police and Chesna, the flags “have taken a different political meaning, which might be offensive to some.”

Due to the town’s policy forbidding any political messaging on town property, the department said the flags will need to be removed.

“We have always shared a great working relationship with the police department, and they don’t need a sticker, or flag, to realize that we have each other’s back during troubling times,” the department’s statement concluded. It was signed by Fire Cheif Steve Murphy and Police Chief Glenn Olsson.

The Hingham Firefighters Local 2398 also released a statement in response to the request. They wrote on Facebook: “We continued to fly the flags after the anniversary in support of the law enforcement officers in our own community, as well as all law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day. At NO TIME, was this meant to be a political statement in any way. Nor was it an attempt to show support for, or against, any specific political party or advocacy group…While the members of Local 2398 are not pleased with the decision to remove the flags, we will continue our unwavering support for all the men and women of law enforcement who bravely protect their communities day in and day out.”