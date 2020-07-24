CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts is saying it has the best bum.

Yes, you read that right. It’s all part of a challenge by the Yorkshire Museum as part of #CuratorBattle, a weekly series on Twitter in which the United Kingdom museum is challenging other museums around the world to show off their best in a variety of challenges, including #FantasticFakes, #BestCat, #BestDog, #Interesting Interiors, and #CreepiestObject. On June 26, the museum called for #BestMuseumBum.

Not only did the MFA tweet out its favorite bum Friday, but it challenged the Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum in Boston to show a better bum.

The battles, which have been raging since April, ended this week with a final challenge: #StarObject.

