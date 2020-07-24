BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts is saying it has the best bum.
Yes, you read that right. It’s all part of a challenge by the Yorkshire Museum as part of #CuratorBattle, a weekly series on Twitter in which the United Kingdom museum is challenging other museums around the world to show off their best in a variety of challenges, including #FantasticFakes, #BestCat, #BestDog, #Interesting Interiors, and #CreepiestObject. On June 26, the museum called for #BestMuseumBum.
Hey @metmuseum—here’s our submission for #BestMuseumBum. @gardnermuseum, can you top this cheeky pose? We don’t think you can, butt we’re willing to see what you’ve got 🍑 pic.twitter.com/HiKYvMJUy5
— Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (@mfaboston) July 24, 2020
Not only did the MFA tweet out its favorite bum Friday, but it challenged the Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum in Boston to show a better bum.
The battles, which have been raging since April, ended this week with a final challenge: #StarObject.