BOSTON (CBS) — The 2020 MLB season is going to be a unique one for many reasons. Perhaps the biggest difference will be that no fans are allowed to attend games, at least for the time being.

The Red Sox want to make the at-home viewing experience an even more enjoyable one for fans, and have decided to mic up a player or coach during select home games. That will begin Friday during Boston’s season opener against the Baltimore Orioles, with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. getting the inaugural honors.

So if JBJ has any highlight-reel catches on Friday night, fans will get to see — or rather, hear — a unique aspect of the gold glover doing his thing.

Red Sox players have been mic’d up during games in the past, though it was relegated to the exhibition season. Former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts wore a microphone during a spring training game in 2018, and the results were extremely entertaining — especially when he was chatting with announcers with a fly ball coming his way.

Bradley Jr. probably won’t be talking with Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley during any action in Friday night’s game, but having a microphone on one of the most dazzling defensive players in the game should provide some extra entertainment, something baseball could certainly use an injection of these days.