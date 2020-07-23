BOSTON (CBS) — Catherine Greig is a free woman after completing her federal prison sentence for helping Whitey Bulger. Federal agents removed her electronic monitoring bracelet Thursday morning.
Greig is the longtime girlfriend of the Boston mobster and served a multi-year sentence for harboring a fugitive after being on the run with Bulger for 16 years. She is now living with her sister Margaret McCusker after serving time in a Massachusetts halfway house.
McCusker told WBZ-TV she was “thrilled” her sister’s sentence was over.
Greig was faithful to the man convicted in the murders of 11 people while running a Boston crime ring from the 1970’s through the 1990’s. The notorious pair was finally arrested in Santa Monica, California in 2011.
Families of Bulger’s victims say Greig could have eased their pain and given them closure decades ago.
“How evil does it get you know? And you’re evil to run with someone like that, she don’t have a decent bone in her body,” Steve Davis told WBZ last year.
