Seattle Kraken Announced As NHL's Newest TeamHockey fans, say hello to the Seattle Kraken.

MLB Power Rankings Don't Give Red Sox Much Hope In Shortened SeasonHere's a look at power rankings from around the web to see precisely how folks are viewing the Red Sox right now.

Tom Brady Reports To Buccaneers Training Facilities For COVID-19 TestTom Brady reported to Buccaneers training camp on Thursday -- sort of.

Charlie McAvoy Returns To Bruins Practice; Pastrnak, Kase Still MissingDavid Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase are still MIA for the Boston Bruins. But at least they got one of their top blue liners back in the fold Thursday morning.

Fox Sports Inserting 'Virtual Fans' For MLB Games, A Reminder That Times Are As Strange As EverDecision-makers at Fox Sports decided that in order to offset some of the weirdness and uncertainty brought about by baseball games being played in empty stadiums, the network will be inserting "virtual fans" into the stands at MLB games this season.