'They're Not A World Series Favorite, But They're Not A Total Pushover': CBS Sports MLB Writer Mike Axisa On Boston Red Sox & 2020 MLB SeasonCBS Sports MLB writer Mike Axisa explains why Andrew Benintendi is the key to Boston's success this summer and how the issues with their rotation could haunt their chances of making the playoffs.

Mookie Betts, Dodgers Reach Agreement On Massive Contract ExtensionWhen the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts away this past winter, some Red Sox fans held on to some hope that Betts may sign back with Boston as a free agent. Those hopes, small as they may have been, might already be dashed.

Report: Patriots Quarterbacks Won't Report For Training Camp Until MondayPatriots quarterbacks -- including newcomer Cam Newton -- were slated to report to Gillette Stadium for the start of training camp on Thursday. That will not be happening.

CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon On TPC Twin Cities And 3M Open: 'This Golf Course Is Really Set Up For Fireworks At The Finish'The 3M Open is set for this weekend and based on last year's tournament, CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon is expecting plenty of low numbers to be had.

NESN Broadcast Crew Adapting To Calling Red Sox Games From Studio -- Not Fenway ParkPlaying in empty stadiums is something baseball players are going to have to get used to this season. For many of the folks calling the game on TV or radio, they have to get used to not being in those empty stadiums.