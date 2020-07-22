Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Police in Worcester are investigating a shooting near a barbershop and beauty salon on Main Street. The man who was shot suffered unknown injuries, but survived.
Sources tell WBZ an arrest was made in the area, but it is unclear if it was connected to the shooting.
It happened around the 700 block of Main Street. The window of the beauty salon was shattered and appears to have been struck by a bullet.
About one block down the street, a car that was part of the investigation also appears to have been struck by a bullet.
No other information has been released.