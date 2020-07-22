Comments
BOURNE (CBS) – A late-morning, multi-vehicle crash closed the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne into Wednesday afternoon.
Delays #CapeCod Canal by Sagamore Bridge due to crash on bridge. The removal of both vehicles is underway. Photo taken earlier. pic.twitter.com/xUOBMovjG8
— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) July 22, 2020
State police said the crash between a car and a tractor-trailer happened at 11:38 a.m. on Route 6 Eastbound. The car, which was leaking gas, was wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The bridge had to be closed so a heavy-duty tow truck could lift the tractor-trailer off the car.
State police said the car’s driver sustained minor injuries.