BOURNE (CBS) – A late-morning, multi-vehicle crash closed the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne into Wednesday afternoon.

State police said the crash between a car and a tractor-trailer happened at 11:38 a.m. on Route 6 Eastbound. The car, which was leaking gas, was wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The bridge had to be closed so a heavy-duty tow truck could lift the tractor-trailer off the car.

State police said the car’s driver sustained minor injuries.

