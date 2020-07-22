NESN Broadcast Crew Adapting To Calling Red Sox Games From Studio -- Not Fenway ParkPlaying in empty stadiums is something baseball players are going to have to get used to this season. For many of the folks calling the game on TV or radio, they have to get used to not being in those empty stadiums.

NFL Announces Fans Must Wear Masks If Attending Games In 2020On Wednesday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared news via Twitter that in stadiums where fans are allowed to attend games in 2020, they will be required to wear face masks.

'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.

UK Ambassador, Jets Owner Woody Johnson Accused Of Making Racist, Sexist RemarksDiplomats told investigators that Woody Johnson made remarks -- often casually bandied about -- that they found deeply offensive and demoralizing, sources said.

Cam Neely Doesn't Think Pastrnak, Kase Will Rejoin Bruins Until Team Leaves For TorontoThe absence of David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase is causing a lot of concern with the Boston Bruins. And it doesn't sound like either player will be practicing with the team before it makes its trek to Toronto for the NHL's restart.