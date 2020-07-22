LYNN (CBS) – Tammy DelaCruz’s scooter is just twisted metal. She and her daughter were hit by a driver who left the scene.

It happened on June 25 at about 930 in the evening. The pair were on the scooter heading to get gas, and, as they reached the intersection of Chestnut and Adams in Lynn, a grey or silver van ran a red light and slammed into them. The driver never got out or asked if they were okay.

Karillyne suffered a broken shoulder and collar bone. But Tammy got the worst of it and almost lost her leg. She had surgery and drains to help with the swelling. Her injuries so severe, she has some paralysis and will now need to see a neurologist. Tammy said she’s also left with medical bills and storage charges for the damaged scooter.

With few witnesses and not enough surveillance video in the area, police have few leads.

“We could have died and they didn’t care,” said Karillyne.

Tammy said she believes someone out there knows something, telling WBZ maybe a passenger in the vehicle will come forward or maybe a car repair shop would notice the damage from the scooter. In the end, both want the police to find whoever did this.

“They left us laid out in the street in the middle of the street like it was nothing. It’s very important for police to find them,” Karillyne said

Police are asking anyone with any information about this crash to contact Lynn detectives.