NEWBURYPORT (CBS) — Plum Island Point will close its parking lot to non-residents on weekends throughout the summer, the city of Newburyport announced.
The move is an attempt to reduce overcrowding on the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With summer in full swing, it’s understandable that more people are looking to enjoy the outdoors during this beautiful time of year,” Mayor Donna Holaday said. “However, it’s important to remember that we must still be following the necessary guidelines to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”
Visitors will need a resident parking pass, a Newburyport yard waste sticker, of a 2020 Plum Island parking lot sticker to park in the Plum Island Point Public Lot on weekend through Sept. 6.
The city said it will also increase parking enforcement. No parking will be allowed on Northern Boulevard and parking regulations on all streets off Northern Boulevard will be enforced. Violators will be ticketed and towed.