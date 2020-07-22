CHATHAM (CBS) — A coronavirus cluster in Chatham has been linked to a house party that happened the second week of July.
According to the Chatham Board of Selectmen, guests at the party were not wearing masks or social distancing. Nine people who were at the party, some of which were restaurant workers, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The board of selectmen said it sent a message to area restaurants letting them know about the cluster and encouraging them to talk to staff members. One restaurant in the Chatham area has closed, but the board said it not clear if the closure is related to the outbreak.
Hanger B Eatery in Chatham announced on Facebook that in light of the cluster, it would return to take-out only for a couple of weeks, stating, “OK, so here is the latest… although we are happy to report negative test results from our team, we have still asked some staff to quarantine for 14 days to be extra careful.. with the recent cases reported in our community, we have decided that the safest thing to do for our staff and guests is to return to take out only.”