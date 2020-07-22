'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.

UK Ambassador, Jets Owner Woody Johnson Accused Of Making Racist, Sexist RemarksDiplomats told investigators that Woody Johnson made remarks -- often casually bandied about -- that they found deeply offensive and demoralizing, sources said.

Cam Neely Doesn't Think Pastrnak, Kase Will Rejoin Bruins Until Team Leaves For TorontoThe absence of David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase is causing a lot of concern with the Boston Bruins. And it doesn't sound like either player will be practicing with the team before it makes its trek to Toronto for the NHL's restart.

NFLPA Reports 59 Players -- Not 95 Players -- With Positive COVID-19 TestsThe NFLPA reported that 59 NFL players have known positive tests.

Mookie Betts, Dodgers Closing In On Massive Contract ExtensionWhen the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts away this past winter, some Red Sox fans held on to some hope that Betts may sign back with Boston as a free agent. Those hopes, small as they may have been, might already be dashed.