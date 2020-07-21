Comments
QUINCY (CBS) — Police in Quincy are asking the public for help as they look for a missing teenage girl. They say 15-year-old Tiffany Evano was last seen at about 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Evano is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 100 pounds with blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a scar under her chin. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue leggings, a pink backpack and Ugg or Gucci sneakers.
She may be traveling to Philadelphia or Florida, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-479-1212.