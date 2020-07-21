Comments
STOUGHTON (CBS) – Stoughton Police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Dozens of officers responded to the Walnut Park Condominiums on Jones Terrace after a report of shots fired at about 3:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
The report of two male suspects fleeing the scene triggered a heavily armed search of the area by local and State Police using both K9s and helicopters.
The Jones School and the town library were locked down after the shooting.
No other information has been released.