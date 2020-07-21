BOSTON (CBS) — Following a scoreless draw against Toronto FC to close group play Tuesday morning, the New England Revolution are moving on to the Round of 16 in the MLS is Back tournament.
Both teams had chances to earn a win late in the match, but came up empty. New England’s Adam Buksaf and Brandon Bye each had scoring bids turned away by goalkeeper Alex Bono, while Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner turned away an Ayo Akinola breakaway in the 78th minute to deny the tournament’s top scorer.
Turner finished the match with five saves.
The Revolution and Toronto are now tied atop Group C with five points apiece, though Toronto owns the tiebreaker. D.C. United could leapfrog both clubs if they defeat the Montreal Impact by two goals late Tuesday evening. If D.C. United wins, seeding for the round of 16 will be determined by tiebreakers beginning with goal differential, followed by goals scored. If the United lose or tie against Montreal, the Revolution would finish second in Group C and play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25.
New England finishes the group stage unbeaten with a 1-0-2 mark, and extends its streak of matches without a loss to four (1-0-3).