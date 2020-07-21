Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Frank Horton has seen a lot in his 64 years, but he still wasn’t quite prepared to see his car Tuesday morning. Someone had written racial slurs and swastikas on it.
“It was very personal and it went very, very deep,” Horton said. “I know it was specifically just for me.”
Horton’s car was parked close to his home near Symphony Hall. He removed the hate speech, but he can’t remove the fear.
“When there is a stage when you feel that your life is in danger and possibly you can get seriously hurt,” he said. “You don’t know from where they are going to come and you don’t know what they’re going to come with.”
Horton has filed a report with Boston Police.