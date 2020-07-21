BOSTON (CBS) — This won’t come as a surprise to anyone in Boston – the area home to some of the world’s best colleges and universities has landed high on a new list of the “most educated cities” in America. The Boston-Cambridge-Newton region comes in 7th on WalletHub’s ranking.
The list looked at several factors, including the number of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, university quality, and the racial and gender education gaps. Boston was tied for first when it comes to highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders.
Finishing ahead of Boston overall were Madison, Wisconsin; San Francisco; Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; San Jose, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan at the top.
Worcester was No. 59 and Springfield finished 69th.
Take a look at the full ranking here.
It amazes me how many dopes have lots of education (I am one of them) and it seems to be getting worse.