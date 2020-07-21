BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Board of Directors voted Tuesday afternoon to start high school fall sports on Monday, September 14. That’s as long as state education guidelines for reopening schools allow for that when they’re released later this summer.
The MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force recommended to the board that the start of the fall season be delayed until September 14.
MIAA Board of Directors just voted to start high school fall sports Sept. 14th…as long as state education guidelines for reopening schools allow for that when they are released later. #wbz pic.twitter.com/SvCcI2xzBj
— Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) July 21, 2020
The date and which sports will be allowed still needs to be approved by the state and Governor Charlie Baker.
Back on July 6, Baker released guidelines for youth sports this summer. Youth football, lacrosse and soccer leagues are not yet allowed to play games. But, sports with less contact, such as baseball, are able to hold practices and games, just not tournaments.
It’s not clear yet how those guidelines will affect high school sports this fall.