WORCESTER (CBS) — Students in Worcester are starting school at the end of August and officials are trying to figure out how to resume learning safely in the midst of a pandemic.

“We want to get input now. I think it’s the point to let the public know and be as transparent as possible,” said Mayor Joseph Petty.

All school districts are required to submit three reopening plans to the state: one that is 100% remote, one that is full re-entry, and one that is a hybrid model. School officials in Worcester are focusing on the third option for the upcoming school year.

During an online meeting Monday night, Worcester unveiled two potential plans. One would bring 50 % of students back into the building at one time. In-person instruction would take place twice a week with three days of online learning. This plan would allow for three to four feet of social distancing.

The second plan would bring one-third of students back into the building at one time. There would be only one day at school with the rest remote. This plan would allow for six feet of social distancing.

“We are shooting for the six feet, not the three,” said Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Maureen Binienda.

Some parents expressed concerns about kids returning at all.

“My children are not going to be sacrificial lambs to a model for economic recovery,” said William Gates, a parent in the district.

School officials also shared that there will be COVID-19 response leaders, every school will be supplied with PPE, like masks and gloves, and every school will have a nurse and an isolation room.

They also revealed that COVID-19 or antibody testing is not required and temperature checks will not be conducted.

The superintendent says students with concerns have the option to go fully remote. The district will be providing all students with a device, such as an iPad or Chromebook.

School officials are also asking parents to do daily health checks on their kids before they go to schools and to keep them home if they’re feeling sick.