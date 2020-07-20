Comments
QUINCY (CBS) – A 78-year-old man is facing a fifth OUI charge after police say he hit and killed a man crossing a Quincy street in a wheelchair Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. at Quincy Ave and Southern Artery.
Police said 72-year-old James Bouchie was crossing Quincy Ave when a Kia Sportage SUV hit him. He was ejected from the wheelchair and later died at a hospital.
Police arrested the driver, David Bowering, at the scene and charged him with OUI Liquor, 5th offense and Motor Vehicle Homicide OUI – Liquor.
Both Bowering and Bouchie are from Quincy.
Police are still investigating the crash. Bowering was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday morning and will be held pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.