BOSTON (CBS) — After years of hearing about Tom Brady’s unique diet, Patriots fans are now getting a serving of what Cam Newton has on his dinner table. Newton, however, isn’t selling his methods of eating, and is instead discussing the benefits of a vegan diet.

The new Patriots quarterback stars in a new campaign for PETA (you can check out the video above), where he discusses his switch to a vegan diet last year. Newton made the change as he was coming back from shoulder surgery, and saw the benefits almost immediately.

“I’ve seen such a remarkable change in the way my body responds to the food that I eat,” Newton said in the new campaign, which has the quarterback sporting a “Vegan Strong” T-shirt.

So his vegan diet will be coming with him to Foxboro in 2020. Newton dismissed some of the misconceptions people may have with the diet in the video, which shows him loading up a “burger” that is really just a lot of vegan goodness.

“I don’t want people to think that you can’t love food being vegan, or there’s not good-tasting food that’s vegan. That’s completely false,” he said. “A person may ask, ‘How do you get your protein? How do you get this or that?’ You get it in the same way that they get it, know what I’m saying? The more cleaner, more fresher way.

“It’s discipline,” he added. “We have to incorporate a lot of discipline in our everyday lives, so why not with our food?”

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots after an injury plagued 2019 season ended his nine-year run as the face of the Panthers franchise in Carolina. He’s looking to take over for Brady in New England, joining Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on New England’s quarterback depth chart.