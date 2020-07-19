Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Two teenage boys were shot and killed in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to Wildwood Street around 4:45 p.m.
Both were rushed to the hospital where they later died.
No arrests have been made at this time. Police are asking the public to come forward with information and call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
In addition to investigators, trauma teams were also in the neighborhood to help anybody suffering psychologically from the effects of these shootings.