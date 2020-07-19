CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Devin McCourty, James White, Jason McCourty, New England Patriots, NFL

BOSTON (CBS) – A few New England Patriots joined some of the NFL’s biggest stars in a social media campaign Sunday demanding the league come up with a clear plan to deal with their safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have been upset with the NFL’s reopening plans as training camp is about to begin in just days and there’s no formal agreement on health and safety guidelines.

Rookies are due to report Tuesday, July 21, quarterbacks on July 23 and all other players on July 28.

On Sunday afternoon, players began tweeting their concerns with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay

Patriots running back James White and Devin and Jason McCourty were among those who joined the wave of players.

“The NFL needs to do their part by putting the right safety protocols in place before we begin to play, in order for us to protect ourselves and our families if we want to have a full season #WeWanttoPlay,” White wrote.

“@NFL we love this game. Do the right thing and make the game safe for us and our families… #WeWantToPlay,” the McCourtys wrote.

There has been no comment yet from the NFL or the Patriots.

Comments

Leave a Reply