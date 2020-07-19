BOSTON (CBS) – A few New England Patriots joined some of the NFL’s biggest stars in a social media campaign Sunday demanding the league come up with a clear plan to deal with their safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have been upset with the NFL’s reopening plans as training camp is about to begin in just days and there’s no formal agreement on health and safety guidelines.

Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020

Rookies are due to report Tuesday, July 21, quarterbacks on July 23 and all other players on July 28.

On Sunday afternoon, players began tweeting their concerns with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay

The NFLPA appears to be setting the stage for a grievance over work conditions should their demands not be met. Impressive coordinated effort. Football season is close but feels like we have a lot of ground to cover in a short time. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 19, 2020

Patriots running back James White and Devin and Jason McCourty were among those who joined the wave of players.

The NFL needs to do their part by putting the right safety protocols in place before we begin to play, in order for us to protect ourselves and our families if we want to have a full season #WeWanttoPlay — James White (@SweetFeet_White) July 19, 2020

“The NFL needs to do their part by putting the right safety protocols in place before we begin to play, in order for us to protect ourselves and our families if we want to have a full season #WeWanttoPlay,” White wrote.

@NFL we love this game. Do the right thing and make the game safe for us and our families… #WeWantToPlay — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) July 19, 2020

“@NFL we love this game. Do the right thing and make the game safe for us and our families… #WeWantToPlay,” the McCourtys wrote.

There has been no comment yet from the NFL or the Patriots.