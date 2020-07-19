BOSTON (CBS) — Veterans Transportation workers approved a new contract with 90% of the vote Sunday afternoon, ending an eight-day strike. Last week, the 350 drivers for MBTA’s The Ride program voted unanimously to strike citing health care concerns.
The Ride, which provides needed transportation for the elderly and disabled, has continued service throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
While on strike, Teamsters Local 25 members walked the picket lines 24 hours per day, 7 days per week at Veterans Transportation locations in Everett, Watertown, and Waltham.
“Our members at Veterans Transportation are heroes who have put themselves and their families at risk during the pandemic, providing transit services for our most at-risk citizens,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Sean O’Brien in a Facebook post.