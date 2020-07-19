BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 218 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths in the state on Sunday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 106,882 while the total number of deaths is 8,213.
As of Sunday, there are 498 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of one from Saturday. There are 64 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 13,624 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,033,883 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 78 new probable cases reported Sunday for a total of 6,652 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.