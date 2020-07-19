AMESBURY (CBS) – Amesbury High School’s class of 2020 held their graduation ceremony on Sunday, while wearing masks in the stifling the heat.

“On March 13th we all walked out of Amesbury High School for the last time. Looking back, I know we all wished it could’ve ended differently,” said valedictorian John Nelson.

Parents in the stands at Landry Memorial Stadium waved program pamphlets to try and cool off while their sons and daughters social distanced on the field in the blazing sun.

“Oh, it’s really hot! Everyone is dripping in sweat,” said senior Samantha Currier.

In order to attend, families had to register online, enter the stadium at designated areas, and sit in assigned seats wearing face masks.

Currier is on her way to Syracuse University in the fall.

“I never would’ve thought I would my graduation would go like this,” she told WBZ-TV.

But no type of weather would keep them from receiving their greatly anticipated diplomas even though their senior year was cut short.

Given the coronavirus and the excessive heat, the graduation ceremony, originally scheduled for early June, was modified and condensed. But, seniors said they were glad they had one live and in person rather than virtually or not at all.

“It was pretty great. I mean, it’s better than having it online,” senior Bryce Jackson told WBZ.

And they are still learning valuable lessons whether it be virtually or in person.

“You can’t take anything for granted, anything can change any second and you have to go with it,” Currier said.