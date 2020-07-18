BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 177 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths in the state on Saturday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 106,664 and the confirmed death toll is 8,201.
There were 12,064 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,020,259 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Saturday, 499 there are people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 16 from Friday. There are 86 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 182 new probable cases reported Saturday for a total of 6,574 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.