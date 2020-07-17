SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Somerville is once again pushing back the start of its Phase 3 reopening, this time to August 3 at the earliest. That would be nearly a month after the rest of Massachusetts gave the green light to gyms, museums, movie theaters and other indoor venues to reopen.

Mayor Joe Curtatone said he wants to see coronavirus numbers stay steady or trend downward. He pointed to The New York Times hotspot tracker, which he said shows cases creeping up in Middlesex County over the past two weeks.

Numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday showed Somerville reporting 10 cases in the previous 14 days.

“We are just as eager as our businesses to restart this part of our economy, but the last thing we want is to move so quickly that we risk the kind of deadly surge and damaging reclosures we’re seeing in states that opened too quickly,” Curtatone said in a statement. “While statewide case numbers have been holding fairly steady in Massachusetts as a whole, we’re seeing new case numbers start to tick up modestly in metro area counties. Couple this with growing concerns over the adequacy of the State’s contact tracing effort, which is essential to safe reopening, and the only prudent response is to press pause for the time being.”

When Somerville does enter Phase 3, there will be new indoor and outdoor gathering guidance that will have restrictions that go beyond what Massachusetts is requiring. Somerville did allow the health and human services aspect of Phases 3 to go into effect on July 6.

“Massachusetts has made incredible progress over the last few months. We don’t want to undo that by pushing forward without every element in place,” said Doug Kress, director of Health and Human Services, in a statement.

The city is also continuing to limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

“Our hope is that the 7- and 14-day averages over the next two weeks will show that cases are trending down. Our hope is that promised improvements to State contact tracing efforts will be effective. But if the situation does not improve over the next two weeks, we’ll be glad we delayed,” Curtatone said. “What we do now will determine how safely we can reopen schools in the fall, whether businesses that struggled to reopen can avoid costly reclosures, and how many people get sick and how many die. These are serious times and we must take every step with the caution it deserves.”