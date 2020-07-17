QUINCY (CBS) – Three Quincy Public School staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in the last week.
Two of the employees work for the Special Education in person summer learning program at North Quincy High School and the Della Chiesa Early Childhood Center. The third employee is an administrative staff member working at Quincy High School.
All staff, students and parents who came in contact with the employees have been instructed to get tested and to quarantine for 14 days.
Interim Quincy Public School Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said, “in all cases, as soon as information about presumed or confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 was shared, the notification process began to staff and families, and the custodial staff was notified to give extra attention for cleaning and sanitizing the affected areas.”
Students who were possibly exposed will continue learning remotely.