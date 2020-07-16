CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Westboro News

WESTBORO (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 495 South in Westboro near Exit 23A on Wednesday afternoon.

Although details of the crash were not immediately released, just before 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted it would likely close all Southbound lanes “soon.”

There was no information on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply