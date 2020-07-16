Comments
WESTBORO (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 495 South in Westboro near Exit 23A on Wednesday afternoon.
Correction- this is a crash in Westborough on 495 SB. https://t.co/J1Ieb7D63J
— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 16, 2020
Although details of the crash were not immediately released, just before 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted it would likely close all Southbound lanes “soon.”
There was no information on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.