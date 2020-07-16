BOSTON (CBS) — Life inside the NBA bubble in Orlando is a lot different for some of the biggest sports stars in the world. While it’s true that they’re kind of trapped in one setting for an extended period of time, there are plenty of amenities in place to keep them entertained.

And with that bubble life also comes some added freedom that players aren’t usually afforded in the regular world. It’s an odd concept, but one that Celtics point guard Kemba Walker explained in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

With the NBA controlling who is allowed in and out of the bubble, life is actually a lot easier for the league’s star players. Just take LeBron James, who can now walk around without hoards of fans racing up to him.

“Whenever you go downstairs, you’re going to see somebody,” Walker told Rooks, comparing bubble life to summer camp. “Like, the other night, me and [Jayson Tatum] were walking to get some food and we saw ‘Bron. We saw ‘Bron, J.R. [Smith], Jared Dudley and [Kyle Kuzma].”

Seeing LeBron in such a way is fairly unusual, said Walker.

“It’s rare — very rare — to see LeBron walking by himself and being comfortable. Like, I was telling somebody that he probably hasn’t done that since he was nine years old, being able to be so comfortable,” Walker explained. “Just walking around and not worrying about people coming up to him and being bothered asking for something. Now he’s just regular, you know? Not regular — but he’s able to be comfortable and walk around comfortably. I think that’s pretty cool.”

For the most part, it seems like players are taking their new setting and surroundings in stride. We’ll see if they still feel the same way after being there for a month or two, but for now, they’re all enjoying an added level of freedom of being stuck in a bubble.