BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins star David Pastrnak joined up with his teammates on the ice on Wednesday following an extended quarantine due to his travel from Europe. The reunion was short-lived, though.

Pastrnak was not present when the Bruins hit the ice as a team on Thursday. While it was believed that Pastrnak may be a part of a skate after the main practice, that was not the case either.

Additionally, Pastrnak’s video conference call with reporters — which had been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. — was canceled.

David Pastrnak is not at practice and Bruins PR tells us he will not Zoom with reporters as scheduled. Bruce Cassidy may have more clarity when he talks at 11 a.m., but that's what we know now. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) July 16, 2020

Pastrnak was active on the ice and on social media on Wednesday, sharing his excitement for getting back to work with linemate Brad Marchand.

Me and @Bmarch63 the first day off the camp pic.twitter.com/gNaQqPz1Q3 — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 15, 2020

The Bruins’ Twitter account also celebrated Pastrnak’s return to the ice on Wednesday.

It’s not yet known why Pastrnak was absent on Thursday, a day after returning to the ice. Obviously, during COVID-19 times, any absence takes on an added layer of uncertainty. Head coach Bruce Cassidy will likely provide some sort of update when he speaks to reporters following the practice session.