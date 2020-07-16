CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins star David Pastrnak joined up with his teammates on the ice on Wednesday following an extended quarantine due to his travel from Europe. The reunion was short-lived, though.

Pastrnak was not present when the Bruins hit the ice as a team on Thursday. While it was believed that Pastrnak may be a part of a skate after the main practice, that was not the case either.

Additionally, Pastrnak’s video conference call with reporters — which had been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. — was canceled.

Pastrnak was active on the ice and on social media on Wednesday, sharing his excitement for getting back to work with linemate Brad Marchand.

The Bruins’ Twitter account also celebrated Pastrnak’s return to the ice on Wednesday.

 

It’s not yet known why Pastrnak was absent on Thursday, a day after returning to the ice. Obviously, during COVID-19 times, any absence takes on an added layer of uncertainty. Head coach Bruce Cassidy will likely provide some sort of update when he speaks to reporters following the practice session.

