Comments
GLOUCESTER (CBS) — It’ll be harder to get to the beach this weekend in Gloucester – unless you live there. The city is closing all public beach parking lots to non-residents on Saturday and Sunday.
There have been a number of complaints about excessive traffic in the area. Non-residents can still park at Gloucester beaches during the week.
City staff will be monitoring Stage Fort Park, Good Harbor Beach and Wingaersheek Beach parking lots to make sure non-residents do not park there.
A decision about the following weekend will be made sometime this week. Officials said an early high tide this weekend will limit the amount of beach area available, making it harder for people to social distance.