BOSTON (CBS) — Pasta was back on the menu at Bruins practice on Wednesday. David Pastrnak made his Phase 3 debut at Warrior Ice Arena, joining the team ahead of the NHL’s restart.
Pastrnak was back on the ice Wednesday after missing the first two days of training camp due to quarantine guidelines. He spent the NHL’s hiatus in Europe, and had to quarantine before rejoining his teammates in Brighton.
Pastrnak, who shared the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy with Alexander Ovechkin after a 48-goal regular season, led Boston with 95 points in his 70 games played.
Fellow forward Ondrej Kase was also expected to join the team for a “maintenance day” practice on Wednesday, but was not spotting early in the morning. B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team will get an off-day at training camp on Sunday.