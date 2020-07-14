BOSTON (CBS) — If you have a pile of reusable bags, you can start using them again at supermarkets and stores.

The Department of Public Health recently lifted its ban on the bags and communities can start enforcing their plastic bans again.

“Use them all the time and happy that we’re going to be able to go back to it,” Norman Meisner of Boston.

“But I think it’s good because people are taking enough precautions to actually stay safe and be careful and social distance,” said Karina Dodor of Needham.

Some though think it might be too soon.

“I feel like at this point everyone should still be concerned about a whole bunch of things, research is still new, there is still no vaccine,” said Stephen Croft.

When the state banned reusable bags retailers stocked up on plastic bags to meet their customers’ needs. They’re hoping they can still use those stockpiles despite the fact that cities and towns and can ban plastic again.

Several associations representing retailers are calling the decision is a confusing one.

“They might also be out of paper bags. They were shut down for many months as everyone knows, they might not have any paper bags in stock,” said Greg Reibman President of the Newton Needham Regional Chamber.

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts said more than 130 cities and towns with bag ordinances will need to make some decisions.

“It’s an ongoing process that we’re going to have to deal with and hopefully there is some flexibility put into place by our cities and towns,” said Jon Hurst of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

Cambridge has already said its order banning reusable bags remains in place. In Boston, stores can continue using plastic bags through the end of September without charging a fee.

“But I want to be clear that the Public Health Commission and the Department of Public Health have said that reusable bags are safe and people should feel free to bring them to the store,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.