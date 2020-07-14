BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Alice says that her son is moving from a city in Massachusetts to live with her while he attends graduate school. He will get a COVID test before he arrives. She wonders if he tests negative, does he still need to quarantine?

If you’re in Massachusetts, then no, he does not need to quarantine moving within the state. If you live outside of Massachusetts, it depends on your state’s policy. I would imagine that for many states if he tests negative within three days of moving he probably doesn’t need to quarantine, but you should check with your state just to be sure.

“I have had a sniffly nose and a sore throat for the last five days and I think it is a mild cold. But how could I catch a cold if I wear my mask faithfully whenever I go to the supermarket?”-Louise

You’re certainly less likely to catch a cold if you’ve been protecting yourself from the coronavirus, but it’s still possible. It also could be allergies. Or it could be the coronavirus. Sore throat and nasal congestion are on the list of possible symptoms. You might want to call your doctor to find out if you should get tested.

“How is it possible that some people that have tested positive for COVID-19 show no symptoms but others suffer and die?” -Mary

We know that having certain conditions puts you at a higher risk of getting really sick from the coronavirus. Namely, having diabetes, being obese, having a weakened immune system, and being older. But some people with no risk factors can get gravely ill from the virus while others barely develop any symptoms at all, and we don’t know exactly why.

Another viewer says she tested positive in April and is wondering if everyone who has a positive test needs to get tested again to show that they’re negative.

No. Most people who test positive do not need to get another test to prove that they are now negative. According to the CDC, in order to come out of isolation, at least 10 days should have passed from the time you developed symptoms and you should be at least 3 days symptom-free off fever-reducing medications.