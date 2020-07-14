By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Sports. You remember sports, right? Men and women and boys and girls from here to Nova Scotia would play them. People would watch them — in person, on TV, even on their newfangled cellular telephones. Sports were a big hit for a long time.

Now, these days, we don’t have sports. Instead, we have a pandemic. As such, the occasions that count as “events” aren’t what they used.

Case in point: William Stephen Belichick scarfing down a sub sandwich on a city bench.

Normally, the head coach of the Patriots devouring a grinder wouldn’t be stop-you-in-your-tracks news. But right here? Right now? Whoa, brother. The internet went ahead and got stopped in its tracks.

We go now to the film.

Bill Belichick spending a good part of the day on the Branford Green! The @Patriots head coach & 8-time Super Bowl champ filming a spot for @SUBWAY. More tonight on @WTNH at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/DCqyUshcbp — John Pierson (@JPPierson) July 14, 2020

Belichick filming a Subway commercial today in Connecticut. I can’t get enough of this shot… (h/t @JPPierson) pic.twitter.com/UU2snccSXj — Chris Lopresti (@CLoprestiWFAN) July 14, 2020

Belichick filming an ad for Subway. Big Forest Gump vibes pic.twitter.com/Xej19LtM3A — henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) July 14, 2020

As noted, Belichick was filming an ad for Subway. In doing so, he joins the likes of Mike Trout, Michael Strahan, Michael Phelps (lots of Michaels!), Ryan Howard, John Cena and the Watt brothers as some notable sports figures to appear in ads for the nationwide sandwich chain. There definitely haven’t been other Subway spokesmen to ever appear in ads. Nope, that’s all of them. What a list.

Anyways, without much else going on, the internet went bananas for Bill and his Black Forest ham.

Cold cut trio the best. Cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayo, vinegar & oil, The best https://t.co/xnu2DzU0Yt — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) July 14, 2020

Q: So Bill, how'd you like the sandwich? BB: Yeah … I don't know. Look, every sandwich is different. Bread, meat, lettuce, some other vegetable combination. I'm not saying it was bad, I'm not saying that. But it was what it was. And I'm on to the next.https://t.co/hrsg55WLm7 pic.twitter.com/QL1SOMwRFW — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 14, 2020

Thanks to all @WTNH TMZ like sports reporters (my kids friends w/phones) on the ground! @MarkusIndeck catching Bill Belichick taking on a @SUBWAY footlong during a commercial shoot in Branford today! Not sure how many takes! pic.twitter.com/4iBnjDuuDu — John Pierson (@JPPierson) July 14, 2020

Talk about a hole in one https://t.co/AeP2TlGOBr pic.twitter.com/2wuzWbEbbJ — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) July 14, 2020

That’s a decent amount of material for a couple of photographs of a man eating a sandwich on a bench.

Sports will be back soon.

Hopefully.

Right?!

Right.