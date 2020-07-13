BOSTON (CBS) — Terrelle Pyror is looking to get back into the NFL, and has a couple of teams atop his wish list. One of those teams happens to play in New England.

Pryor, as he told TMZ, would love to catch passes from Cam Newton on the Patriots.

The quarterback-turned-receiver hasn’t played in an NFL regular season game since the 2018 season, when he split his time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Pryor told TMZ over the weekend that he has spoken to five teams about a comeback, including the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. The 31-year-old says he’s spoken to both teams, and would prefer to catch passes from Newton in New England or Ben Roethlishberger in Pittsburgh in 2020.

“Those two are very intriguing,” Pryor told TMZ. “Especially Cam. I’ve been a big fan of him throughout the years … And, obviously, Big Ben, that’s my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that’s just two teams that I really want to play for.”

Pryor started his NFL career as a 2011 supplemental draft pick after a successful college career out of Ohio State, taken by the Oakland Raiders in the third round. He played mostly QB over his three years with the Raiders, but really broke out as a receiver for the Cleveland Browns in 2016, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. That earned him a one-year, $8 million contract with the Washington football team, but he was placed on IR in late November with an ankle injury, finishing the season with 20 receptions for 240 yards over nine games played.

Injuries followed him in 2018, as he was released by the Jets after just six games due to a groin injury. Pryor played two games with the Buffalo Bills after departing the Jets, catching two of the eight passes that went his way. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead in May 2019, but was placed on IR and released before the season kicked off. Injuries are a big concern for Pryor, who hasn’t played in nine or more games in just three of his six NFL seasons.

“I can still play,” Pryor told TMZ. “And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that.”