BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution have locked up forward Teal Bunbury to a multi-year contract, the team announced Monday. Bunbury, who is tied for eighth on the Revolution’s all-time goal scoring list, is currently in his seventh season in New England.

“This is a special moment for myself and my family. This isn’t my first time re-signing with the Revolution, but I think it’s a special time with the place the club is heading,” Bunbury said in a release Monday. “The Kraft family, Bruce Arena and the rest of the coaching staff have been phenomenal. It’s a place I wanted to continue to be a part of, help continue to try to be a leader, continue to work hard for this club, this organization, and the community. I’m really grateful.”

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with Teal Bunbury over the past year, and have found him to be an invaluable part of our team and organization,” said New England Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. “Teal’s contributions on the field speak for themselves and he has been an important part of our team’s re-building efforts. Off the field, Teal represents the Revolution in a first-class manner and we are honored that he will remain as a member of the Revolution.”

Bunbury joined the Revolution ahead of the 2014 season via a trade from Kansas City, and has tallied 35 goals and 20 assists in his time in a New England uniform. He has appeared in 27-or-more games in each of his six complete seasons with New England, and set new personal bests in 2018 with 11 goals scored across 32 games played, including 30 starts. Bunbury matched those 32 appearances in the 2019 campaign, tallying another six goals to help the Revolution return to the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 30-year-old Bunbury began his MLS career in 2010 after Kansas City drafted him fourth overall. He has 272 games played, 185 starts, 54 goals and 27 assists across 16,730 minutes played during his career.