BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss topics including how schools can safely reopen in the fall, when the state’s coronavirus mask mandate could last until, and whether he would consider voting for Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election.

“The overwhelming sentiment that came from the vast majority of the people we talked to, especially in the public health and pediatric and medical world is that there are many important issues associate with childhood development that come from physical presence in school,” Baker said about the school’s coronavirus plan for students.

Baker was then asked how that can safely happen.

“I think where (Massachusetts education commissioner Jeffrey Riley) has landed, which is let’s make sure that everybody develops a plan that makes it possible for kids to go back to school,” Baker said. “And in case some things happen, either in a particular school or a particular district or a particular region, have plans as well to present a hybrid approach and a remote approach is the way to go.

Keller @ Large: Gov. Charlie Baker

Keller also asked Baker if the mandate to wear masks in Massachusetts will continue for the foreseeable future.

“Until we have treatments or a vaccine, I think it’s fair to say,” said Baker. “Two people wearing masks, no one disputes it at this point, is probably the most effective tool we have to stop the spread.”

Baker, a Republican, has been critical of President Donald Trump in the past. Keller asked Baker if he would consider voting for Democrat Joe Biden instead of Trump in November.

“Obviously I’m spending most of my time these days worrying about Massachusetts, COVID, the economic calamity, some of the issues around racial justice, and I’m hoping we can get some work done on all three of those issues between now and the end of the legislative session and then continue that work into August and the fall,” said Baker. “That is where my focus is and that’s where it’s going to stay, and there’s plenty of time to talk about plenty of presidential politics down the line.”