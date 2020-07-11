Comments
WAREHAM (CBS) — Wareham Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Friday night.
A 58-year-old Sandwich woman was struck by a Toyota Prius. The driver, a 36-year-old Pocasset woman, remained at the scene. The victim was transported to Toby Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the crash, which closed Route 25 for more than two hours, happened near Exit 2 in Wareham at about 9 p.m. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, including why the victim was in the road.
No charges have been filed.