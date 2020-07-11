Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) – Chelsea Police have arrested a Peabody man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Sixth Street early Saturday morning.
Police are trying to identify the male victim of the crash – a man in his 40s. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police arrested the suspected driver, Ian Flynn, 26, of Peabody, later that morning. Flynn faces multiple charges, including OUI (second offense). A black sedan matching the descriptions of the car involved in the crash was found at Flynn’s home. Police said Flynn will likely face more charges.
Anyone with information about the victim’s identity is asked to call Chelsea Police.