By Rachel Holt
BOSTON (CBS) – This week’s To Do List has something for arts enthusiasts, food enthusiasts, and fitness enthusiasts.

FARMERS MARKET

Support local farmers and get some delicious food? Sounds like a win-win. Fresh fruit and veggies and much more can be found at the Brighton Farmers Market every Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. Located on the Brighton Common, the market runs through September 30.

facebook.com/events/s/brighton-farmers-market/198542667972615/
When: Wednesday’s thru September 30
Where: Brighton Common, 30 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton MA 02135

ARTS FESTIVAL

Celebrate area artists during the Somerville ArtBeat Festival, now through July 18. The 8 days of events include both virtual and in-person performances. A wide range of activities are being offered, from online dance parties, to scavenger hunts, to virtual caricatures.

somervilleartscouncil.org/artbeat/2020
When: July 10-18
Where: Various locations around Somerville

PADDLEBOARD YOGA

Put your balance to the test with Sup Yo Adventures, which offers standup paddle board yoga. Choose from one of their 12 locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Classes are $40 per person and include all equipment.

supyoadventures.com
Where: Classes offered at 12 locations across MA & NH
When: Schedule at supyoadventures.com/services/paddleboard-yoga/
Cost: $40 per person

