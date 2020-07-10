BOSTON (CBS) — Spotify, Waze and other apps using Apple’s iOS operating system were not working for a time Friday morning, according to user reports.
“Spotify and Waze not working on iPhones??? How am I supposed to drive my car,” one person tweeted. Issues were also reported with Tinder and Pinterest.
Another tweeted video showing how the Waze app refused to open on their phone.
Er why is dose @waze keep crashing like this. I’ve restarted my phone 3 times and deleted and reinstalled it twice ??? 😖🥴 pic.twitter.com/EZyolRuqDD
— JONATHAN (@mrjhrichards) July 10, 2020
Spotify tweeted “we’re aware of some issues right now” just after 7 a.m., before saying it was resolved about two hours later.
Android users did not seem to be affected.
CNET reports that the apps appear to be working again as of 9:30 a.m.