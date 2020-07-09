EDGARTOWN (CBS) – A Martha’s Vineyard cat breeder is facing felony animal cruelty charges after police removed 65 cats from her property Wednesday.
The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Unity inspected the property in 2019 after complaints of sick cats being sold off the island surfaced. Edgartown Animal Control received a similar complaint in June.
On Wednesday, ARL law enforcement, Edgartown Police, Edgartown Animal Control and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources executed a search warrant at the home of Jennifer Winsper, 48. The ARL said in a statement that it found conditions in the building where the cats were kept had poor air quality, an “overwhelming” odor of animal waste and was very hot.
The cats will likely need weeks of veterinary care and treatment, the ARL said.