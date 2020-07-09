CBSN BostonWatch Now
EDGARTOWN (CBS) – A Martha’s Vineyard cat breeder is facing felony animal cruelty charges after police removed 65 cats from her property Wednesday.

The building where the cats were kept was described as too hot and having an overwhelming odor of animal waste. (Photo credit: Animal Rescue League of Boston)

The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Unity inspected the property in 2019 after complaints of sick cats being sold off the island surfaced. Edgartown Animal Control received a similar complaint in June.

Sixty-five cats were removed from an Edgartown home Wednesday. (Photo credit: Animal Rescue League of Boston)

On Wednesday, ARL law enforcement, Edgartown Police, Edgartown Animal Control and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources executed a search warrant at the home of Jennifer Winsper, 48. The ARL said in a statement that it found conditions in the building where the cats were kept had poor air quality, an “overwhelming” odor of animal waste and was very hot.

The cats will likely need weeks of veterinary care and treatment, the ARL said.

