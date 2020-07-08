BOSTON (CBS) — Not that there was any doubt, but Cam Newton is now officially a member of the New England Patriots.
The deal was finally made official on Wednesday, some 10 days after the first report of the former MVP reaching agreement with the team.
Now made official: the Patriots have signed QB Cam Newton to his one-year contract.
The #Patriots have officially signed QB Cam Newton to his 1-year contract, per the transaction wire.
Newton, 31, signed what was reported to be a one-year deal with a base salary of just $1.05 million. The contract includes incentive and roster bonuses that can make the deal worth a maximum of $7.5 million.
The quarterback has battled injuries in recent years, most recently a foot injury that limited him to just two games in 2019. He’s thrown for over 29,000 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in his nine-year career with the Panthers, while also rushing for over 4,800 yards with 58 touchdowns.
Newton is expected to technically compete for the Patriots’ starting quarterback job, though his experience and talent level gives him several legs up on second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who coincidentally played at Auburn, the same school where Newton won a national championship in 2010.