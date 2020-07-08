Comments
MELROSE (CBS) – The mayor of Melrose is apologizing for a traffic sign that read “The safety of all lives matter.”
The message was displayed on a police traffic trailer on Main Street.
“I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened,” Mayor Paul Brodeur wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. “I apologize to the residents of Melrose.”
In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been a common rebuttal that “all lives matter” which has provoked conflict.