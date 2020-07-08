BOSTON (CBS) – As Massachusetts’ reopening phases set some parts of life back in motion slowly, certain agencies are in high speed making up for lost time. The state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles is cranking out registration renewals, and working quickly to get drivers on the road.

There is a mailing delay for registrations renewed online, by phone, or by mail beginning on 5/22/20. Because of the pandemic, there are more customers renewing by mail and online, so the number of transactions exceeded projected stock levels. Registrations renewed between 5/22 and 6/30 should arrive with decal by 7/15.

Seventeen-year-old Tori Eysie of Medfield was thrilled to get her driver’s permit pre-pandemic. By June, she should’ve had her license in hand. But COVID-19 canceled lessons and road tests for months; They’ve only recently resumed. The RMV is conducting road tests at 11 Service Centers and using state fleet vehicles to do so in order to ensure proper cleaning can occur between tests.

“We emailed the people and said we finished all our lessons, when can I take my driving test? They got back and said it’s booked for August 29,” she said.

Tori is among the 9,200 drivers now waiting for their appointments. That’s in addition to more than 6,000 drivers whose spring road tests were rebooked first. Since resuming mid-June, the RMV has already completed more than 5,300 of those road tests.

“It’s not just me, it’s a bunch of other students who have to go through this. That’s what I keep telling myself to get myself through all this. It’s kind of a bummer but what can you do?” Tori said.

Approximately 5,500 tests remain available between August 11th and September 4th. Road test appointments can be made online.

Below are the options to renew your vehicle registration.

•If your registration is due to expire soon or is in an expired status, visit the RMV’s Online Service Center at Mass.Gov/RMV.

•Contact your insurance company. If they participate in the RMV Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR) program, they can renew your registration for you.